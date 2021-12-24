Brandon Aiyuk TD catch ties game vs. Titans late

The 49ers offense struggled after jumping out to a 10-0 lead Thursday night. They trailed 17-10 late in the fourth quarter and took over at their own 5-yard line. It took them seven plays to go 95 yards, capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk.

The big play on the drive though was a 56-yard catch-and-run from WR Deebo Samuel to set up the 49ers inside the Titans’ 10. They punched it in two plays later.