Brandon Aiyuk shows off ridiculous catches during offseason training

49ers WR Aiyuk makes series of wild catches during training

Big things are expected of Brandon Aiyuk this season.

With the 49ers gearing up for a return to Super Bowl contention, the second-year wide receiver will need to make a leap in order to give Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance another reliable weapon alongside George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Aiyuk flashed his immense potential last season and is putting in hard work this offseason as he looks to elevate his game in 2021. The Arizona State product showcased some ridiculous catches during one of his latest training sessions.

In 12 games last season, Aiyuk caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns. Aiyuk mostly served as a target for backups Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, as Garoppolo played in only six games due to high ankle sprains.

When fully healthy, the 49ers have a trio of YAC monsters in Aiyuk, Kittle and Samuel who can carve up any defense in the NFL.

Aiyuk has the talent to become a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver if he stays healthy in 2021. If he lives up to his immense talent, the 49ers' offense will be difficult to stop, no matter who the trigger man is.

