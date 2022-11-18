Brandon Aiyuk shares why TD drop in 49ers-Chargers game was so 'sickening'

Aiyuk shares why TD drop vs. Chargers was so 'sickening' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Brandon Aiyuk’s missed touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 will not be forgotten by the 49ers wideout, even after the season is over.

Aiyuk knew it was a missed opportunity when he was unable to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass at the goal line, but watching the film after the game was even more upsetting to the third-year pro. On Thursday, Aiyuk shared why the drop has stuck with him long after the game ended.

“On the field, I didn’t know it was like they gave me a freebie, wide open,” Aiyuk said. “So when I saw the film, it was even more sickening. I was telling my friends and family, those are the ones that at the end of the season, when everything is all said and done, it will always be plus-one that should have been there.”

Aiyuk leads the team with 44 receptions on 62 targets and four touchdowns, putting him on pace for a 1,000-yard season for the first time in his NFL career. That missing touchdown from Week 10 leaves Aiyuk one shy of his career high of five receiving touchdowns, which he notched both in the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons.

The Arizona State product believes now that the full 49ers offense has been able to practice and play together, they have been able to get into a better rhythm. Not only did Garoppolo missing the offseason have an effect on the group, but George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and new addition Christian McCaffrey now have gotten more reps together as a unit.

“I think just as the season goes along, you start to get more and more comfortable,” Aiyuk said. “Just trying to continue to get better, that’s the thing. I still feel throughout the games that we’ve played, that I’ve left a lot of plays out there.

“That’s my main thing -- just try to capitalize every single play and every opportunity that I get, and then hopefully I’ll be at a better spot at that time.”

The 49ers' passing game has improved since the early weeks of the season. The group’s average passing yards in Weeks 1 through 3 was just over 172 yards per game. Since then, Garoppolo and his receivers have averaged 268 yards per contest through the air (Weeks 4 through 10).

While the goal-line drop always will be in the back of Aiyuk’s mind, he is excited for another opportunity on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

“I always want to touch the paint,” Aiyuk said. “You never want to get stopped or tackled at the one yard line. Definitely want to get in there.”

