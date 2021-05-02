Brandon Aiyuk pumped for Austin Watkins Jr., 49ers UDFA receiver

Aiyuk pumped to play with 49ers UDFA wideout Watkins Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk appears to be very excited about one of the 49ers' newest additions to his position group. He tweeted congratulations to Austin Watkins Jr., who reportedly is one of the 49ers' undrafted free agents joining the roster.

Let’s Rock out Gang 🎸!!! https://t.co/9cee90z0Li — Austin Watkins Jr (@Golden_Ticket6) May 2, 2021

Watkins Jr., a cousin of Baltimore Ravens wideout Sammy Watkins, had to scratch and claw to get to the NFL level. After not receiving any Division I offers out of high school, Watkins Jr. took his talents to Dodge City Community College in Kansas.

The 6-foot-3 wideout impressed evaluators enough to eventually land at the University of Alabama Birmingham, where he finished in the school's top 10 in both career receptions and receiving yards.

The 49ers were expected to add a slot receiver at some point during the 2021 NFL Draft, but all of the team's picks came and went without a wideout being selected.

Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are the surefire top two wide receivers currently on the 49ers' roster, but we could see plenty of competition in camp for the other spots on the active roster.

Of the 12 current wideouts on the 49ers' official roster, only three are equal to or surpass Watkins' height of 6'3.

It remains to be seen what the offseason programs will look like in the NFL, but clearly Aiyuk is excited to get in the building with Watkins Jr. and work with quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

