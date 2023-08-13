Brandon Aiyuk praises 49ers' rookie WRs for ‘great' training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk is liking what he's seeing from Ronnie Bell and Isaiah Winstead, the 49ers' rookie wide receivers.

Speaking with reporters Friday, the 25-year-old shared his thoughts on how Bell and Winstead have performed so far in training camp.

"I think both our young guys came in and have done a great job right now," Aiyuk said. "They challenged Ronnie for the past couple, [49ers wide receiver coach Leonard Hankerson] has been on him since OTAs and he's kind of came along the past few days here, he had a good two days here.

"And then Zay, he's been putting his head down, working, doing a good job. So I'm excited to see those guys in a preseason game. Definitely excited for them and their opportunity."

Aiyuk shares what he's seeing from the Niners' young receivers pic.twitter.com/hANgCiY8Ci — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 11, 2023

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan reported Bell has been getting reps with the first team, which is evidence the coaching staff is liking what they are seeing from the 23-year-old. Bell also could be slotted as the kick returner, after Ray-Ray McCloud fractured his wrist.

Meanwhile, Winstead currently has a lot of competition ahead of him if he is to make a discernable impact with San Francisco this season, per Chan.

With so many different options for San Francisco this season, having Bell and Winstead performing well or even better than expected can only make 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's job that much easier.

Along with doing well in training camp, Bell and Winstead were given a shocking surprise from Deebo Samuel -- with the 49ers' veteran giving the rookies a $15,000 dinner bill to pay recently. Thankfully for the youngsters, the actual total was only $2,500.

RELATED: 49ers training camp battle: WR depth competition heating up

As training camp rolls along, it's becoming clearer what impact the rookies will have as the 49ers prepare for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

And Aiyuk has a front-row seat of the rookies' progression and he's liking what he sees.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast