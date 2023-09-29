Brandon Aiyuk off injury report, Deebo Samuel listed as questionable to face Cardinals

The 49ers are set to have wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back in the lineup this weekend.

Aiyuk missed last Thursday's win over the Giants with a shoulder injury, but he has been practicing all week and he did not receive an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. His return is well-timed because the 49ers may be without a couple of other wideouts.

Jauan Jennings is considered doubtful to play because of a knee injury and Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable with rib and knee injuries. Wide receivers Chris Conley and Willie Snead could be elevated from the practice squad.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) have been listed as questionable.