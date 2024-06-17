Brandon Aiyuk named a ‘perfect match’ if traded to Steelers

The free agency well is all dried up. Whoever is left isn’t going to help the Pittsburgh Steelers, which leaves the trade path as the best forge. And it’s not going to be cheap when (hopefully) it happens.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah tweeted on Monday the following about Brandon Aiyuk:

If Brandon Aiyuk is truly available via trade (don’t know) I could make a strong argument Pittsburgh would be a perfect match.

Steelers fans have been pushing for their team to trade for Aiyuk, who’s experiencing rough contract negotiations with his current San Fransisco 49ers team.

Pittsburgh’s most glaring weakness remains the wide receiver position. The team just broke from mandatory minicamp on Thursday and training camp kicks off on July 25 in Latrobe.

