Brandon Aiyuk named NFC offensive player of the week

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk had an outstanding start to the 2023 season and now he's been rewarded for it.

The NFL named Aiyuk the NFC offensive player of the week.

Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards with two touchdowns in the blowout victory over the Steelers.

It was a career day for Aiyuk, who set a new high in single-game receiving yards and had never caught more than one touchdown in a game. It's also his first time winning a player of the week award.

Aiyuk was the league's only receiver with at least 100 yards and two touchdown catches in Week 1.

The 2020 first-round pick caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards with eight touchdowns last year.

The 49ers will try to move to 2-0 this week against the Rams in Los Angeles.