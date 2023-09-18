Brandon Aiyuk listed as DNP on Monday injury report

The 49ers did not practice on Monday, but if they had, one of their key offensive players would not have been on the field.

San Francisco listed receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Aiyuk suffered the injury early in the 49ers’ 30-23 victory over the Rams on Sunday. He still caught three passes for 43 yards while playing 53 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

There’s still a chance Aiyuk could be available for Thursday's game against the Giants, though there is a quick turnaround that it could make it difficult for the receiver to play.

“It’s too early to have all the answers to the injuries, yet,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Aiyuk has caught 11 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns so far this season.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) was also listed on the injury report as a limited participant. He played 14 snaps on defense and two snaps on special teams in Sunday's win.