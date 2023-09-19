Brandon Aiyuk will have limited practice Tuesday

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk injured his left shoulder early in Sunday's victory over the Rams. He battled through to play 30 of 57 snaps.

The team estimated Aiyuk as a non-participant Monday, but Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk will get in limited work Tuesday.

The 49ers have a quick turnaround, with a game against the Giants on tap for Thursday.

Aiyuk has 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) will remain a limited participant Tuesday, Shanahan said. Thomas played 14 snaps on defense and two snaps on special teams in Sunday's win.