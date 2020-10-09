Brandon Aiyuk key during 49ers' tough seven-game stretch, Steve Young says

Aiyuk key to 49ers' success during tough part of schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Last season, then-rookie Nick Bosa was a big reason for the 49ers' 13-3 record.

This year, another rookie might be the key to the team's overall success.

Former 49ers quarterback and current ESPN analyst Steve Young believes Brandon Aiyuk holds all the cards for the 49ers as they enter a daunting seven-game stretch after their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

During an interview on KNBR 680 this week, Young was asked for his thoughts on Aiyuk.

"It makes me feel like it's possible that Jimmy gets hot and starts to throw three or four [touchdowns] a game and we run the table," Young said on Wednesday's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks" show. "And as long as we get some average to above average protection and we have Deebo [Samuel] and the guys, and George and everybody gets rolling, we can run the ball like we did, now we're in every ballgame.

"And we get some things to bounce our way in these tough games in New Orleans or New England or the Rams, Seattle, then all of sudden, seven [games] in the toughest stretch and we go 5-2, somehow. I think that's how we're going to do it. Aiyuk's going to get hot and everyone is going to have his jersey on by the end of the year."

After the Dolphins game at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams, the Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Rams and Buffalo Bills. There is a bye mixed in between the Saints and Rams game.

That's a brutal stretch for a team dealing with so many injuries. But the 49ers are getting healthy at the right time. Samuel and tight end George Kittle returned last weekend.

Aiyuk should benefit from having Samuel and Kittle on the field along with Kendrick Bourne. We witnessed how dynamic Aiyuk can be when he jumped over an Eagles defender before scoring a touchdown.

How will Young know if the 49ers are in good shape by the time they complete that seven-game gauntlet in December?

"If the big jersey for Christmas for 49ers fans is Aiyuk, we're in the mix," Young said.

Time for 49ers fans to ask Santa for a few wins and a No. 11 Aiyuk jersey.