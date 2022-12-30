After the news came out that the Raiders were benching Derek Carr for the last two games of the season, Carr’s good friend and teammate Davante Adams had words of support for the quarterback when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Footage of Adams’ media session circulated on social media, including on NBC’s Sunday Night Football Instagram account. That got the attention of 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk in part because San Francisco is taking on Las Vegas this week.

So Aiyuk commented on the post, “Sit out this week, stand w yo guy!”

That didn’t take too kindly to some Raiders fans. But on Thursday, Aiyuk said it was all in jest.

“It was a little fun,” Aiyuk said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think people took it a whole different way. If you don’t have to play Davante Adams — I would love to not play Davante Adams. I’m trying to win a football game.”

One of the best receivers in the game, Adams has 88 receptions for 1,290 yards with a league-leading 12 touchdowns in 2022. He’ll presumably be one of Jarrett Stidham’s top targets for Sunday’s game.

“If Davante Adams is not out there, I’m sure that would increase our chances by a lot,” Aiyuk said. “Especially for that team, and what he does for their offense, especially without their starting quarterback.

“That’s all it was. It was more [of] a nod to Davante Adams, having some fun. But, you know, that’s Raiders fans for you.”

The 49ers were already favored to defeat the Raiders on Sunday. But with Stidham making his first career start against San Francisco’s vaunted defense, Aiyuk is even more likely to have the last laugh in Week 17.

Brandon Aiyuk: IG comment telling Davante Adams to sit out this week was just “a little fun” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk