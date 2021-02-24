Brandon Aiyuk hilariously reveals NFL team he won't let son root for

49ers' Aiyuk will let son be fan of any team except one originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk only has been a 49er for one season, but he's already got a good feel for the rivalry between San Francisco and the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers wide receiver posted pictures of his son, Braylon, on Instagram on Tuesday, telling his son he could be whatever he wants. Well, except a Seahawks fan.

George Kittle commented with a trio of emojis on the post, clearly agreeing with Aiyuk's parenting strategy.

When the 49ers drafted Aiyuk with the No. 24 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, a photo of a young Aiyuk sporting 49ers gear quickly emerged, giving fans a sense that it was destiny for the Arizona State product to find his way to Santa Clara.

It was already written ...4 years old!! So excited to be a part of the @49ers organization! #faithful pic.twitter.com/frt7u94To3 — BA (@THE2ERA) April 24, 2020

Aiyuk had a solid rookie season, catching 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games for the snake-bitten 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped at the idea of drafting Aiyuk a year ago, believing the receiver's YAC ability, speed and versatility would make him the ideal complement to Deebo Samuel.

While Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle didn't see action together often, it's clear the 49ers have an electric trio of dynamic playmakers who will make life easier for Jimmy Garoppolo, or whomever the 49ers trot out in Week 1 next season.

