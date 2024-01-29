Brandon Aiyuk helps 49ers draw within 24-17 of Lions

In the 1957 postseason, the 49ers led the Lions 24-7 at halftime only to lose 31-27. It was the Lions' last road playoff game.

The Lions led 24-7 at halftime in the NFC Championship Game today.

If they lose, Dan Campbell might look back at his fourth-down decision in the third quarter. On the team's first drive of the second half — after a 49ers' field goal to open the half — Campbell opted to go for it on fourth-and-two from the San Francisco 28. Jared Goff's pass hit Josh Reynolds in the hands, but the receiver dropped it.

The 49ers then drove 72 yards in only five plays.

The big play was Lynn Swann-esque, with Brandon Aiyuk catching a 51-yard pass after it bounced off the facemask of Kindle Vidor. Instead of an interception, Brock Purdy had a big play to the Lions 4.

Three plays later, Purdy found Aiyuk for a 6-yard touchdown.

The 49ers have cut the Lions' lead to 24-17.