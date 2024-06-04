Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t reported for start of 49ers mandatory minicamp

On Tuesday, the 49ers extended one of their star offensive weapons. However, it wasn’t Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers reportedly inked running back Christian McCaffrey to a new two-year extension worth $19 million per year.

Since the end of the 49ers’ Super Bowl run last season, there has been chatter about Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco. Aiyuk is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a new deal.

With his contract situation looming, the star wide receiver has yet to report for the start of the 49ers mandatory minicamp, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Aiyuk is subject to fines for missing mandatory minicamp.

Via @MaioccoNBCS on Twitter:

WR Brandon Aiyuk has not reported for the start of the #49ers mandatory minicamp. Per CBA, he is subject to $104,259 in fines over the next three days. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 4, 2024

