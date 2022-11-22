Brandon Aiyuk gives 49ers 7-3 lead on Cardinals

Charean Williams
49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk scored his fifth touchdown of the season, matching his touchdown total from his 2020 and 2021.

The 49ers receiver caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 13:35 remaining in the second quarter. It has given the 49ers their first lead, 7-3, after the Cardinals got an early field goal.

San Francisco went 82 yards in nine plays, only their second 80-plus-yard drive of the season.

Jonathan Ledbetter was called for a facemask penalty on Christian McCaffrey, giving the 49ers a free 15 yards in the drive, but replay showed Ledbetter did not get McCaffrey’s facemask.

Garoppolo is 7-of-10 for 57 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel has three catches for 28 yards, and McCaffrey has five carries for 31 yards and two catches for 16 yards.

The Cardinals got a 40-yard field goal from Matt Prater in the first quarter.

