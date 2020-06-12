Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had core muscle surgery in April, which didn’t stop the 49ers from taking him in the first round but did stop him from doing football activities for much of the offseason.

Aiyuk is starting to make up for lost time. He posted pictures on social media of a workout at San Jose State University that also included 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The wideout said that finally getting on the field with Garoppolo was the moment when it really hit him that he’s in the NFL.

“It was like, ‘I’m on the field right now catching passes from Jimmy G,'” Aiyuk said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s when it kind of hit me.”

Aiyuk said he’ll be getting on the field with Garoppolo and other 49ers as often as he can while also making his way through the playbook put together by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. He said working on the offense remotely has been a good thing because it “forces you to fully break everything down, totally understand it, before going on the field” when training camp gets underway this summer.

Brandon Aiyuk gets on the field with Jimmy Garoppolo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk