Brandon Aiyuk gets 49ers in end zone vs. Falcons

The 49ers got off to a disastrous start Sunday in Atlanta, but they responded nicely after a fumble return for a touchdown by the Falcons. They went 79 yards on eight plays and found the end zone on a 12-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk. The QB is seven-for-eight for 79 yards and a touchdown. Aiyuk has three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire