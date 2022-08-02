Things got heated between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner during Tuesday’s practice.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the two players initially came together after Aiyuk objected to the amount of contact he received after making a catch. Practice resumed, but stopped again after Warner delivered a shot to wide receiver Marcus Johnson and Aiyuk confronted him.

Other players joined the fray and head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the entire team about not taking unnecessary physical risks before practice resumed.

The scrap between Aiyuk and Warner didn’t come out of nowhere. Aiyuk called Warner “the most annoying player on the defense” earlier in camp and Warner explained that he’s been paying extra attention to Aiyuk this summer.

“Specifically with Brandon, I chose him out,” Warner said. “And I’ll say why. I think he’s ready to make that next step and to play at an elite level. Ever since he got here I’ve gotten after him a little bit going around the locker room and around the building because I know how much he has in him. And I know if I nag him a little bit, he’s going to get tired of that and kind of hold his own.”

Aiyuk certainly tried to hold his own on Tuesday, so Warner’s plan appears to be bearing fruit on at least one front.

Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner scuffle multiple times at 49ers practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk