Brandon Aiyuk explains Instagram comment directed at Raiders' Davante Adams

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun.

Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.

“Sit out this week, stand w yo guy!” the comment reads.

Aiyuk spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area and explained his comment about Adams, who he has incredible respect for. When Aiyuk was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the rookie shared that he modeled his game after Adams -- his favorite NFL receiver.

The third-year wideout knew that his comment might spark some debate on social media but decided to engage regardless.

“It was a little fun,” Aiyuk said. “I think people took it a whole different way. If you don’t have to play Davante Adams -- I would love to not play Davante Adams. I’m trying to win a football game.”

Adams this season has racked up 88 receptions on 160 targets for 1,290 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns. The All-Pro receiver is averaging 14.7 yards per reception, and 2022 is his fourth career 1,000-yard season and third in a row.

“If Davante Adams is not out there, I’m sure that would increase our chances by a lot,” Aiyuk said. "Especially for that team, and what he does for their offense, especially without their starting quarterback.

“That’s all it was. It was more a nod to Davante Adams, having some fun. But, you know, that’s Raiders fans for you.”

If nothing else, Aiyuk stoked the fire of an already-heated rivalry ahead of Sunday's clash between the two teams.

