Brandon Aiyuk explains impact George Kittle, Deebo Samuel had on him

Aiyuk explains impact of playing with 'YAC Bros' Kittle, Deebo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are a team of "psychopaths," led by tight end George Kittle.

All of the 49ers' ball carriers run with the same ferocity Kittle displays when he gets the ball in his hands, wanting nothing more than to steamroll and embarrass the defenders who try to bring him down.

Kittle's mindset rubbed off on Deebo Samuel last season, and rookie wide receiver and third member of the "YAC Bros" triumvirate Brandon Aiyuk has taken the mindset to heart, as well.

"I think playing with those two guys especially, and you watch them catch the ball and just go get every single yard and finish every single run and you have no choice but to do the same," Aiyuk told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky." "When you're watching film, you don't want to be the person that's getting called out because you didn't finish a run or you left a couple of yards out on the field, so I think playing with those two guys just makes everyone, whenever anybody touches the ball, just want to go get those extra yards and finish every single run and every opportunity you get whenever you touch the football."

There's no doubt Aiyuk has flashed his YAC ability early on in his professional career. He wowed everyone with his hurdle and touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 and had a career game Sunday in the 49ers' demolition of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, catching six passes for 115 yards.

The Arizona State product has even impressed 49ers legend Jerry Rice with his stellar play.

"He can run by you, he can run good routes, he can out jump you," Rice told 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." "When you got a player like that, you just have to continue giving him opportunities and Kyle Shanahan is doing that."

With Samuel expected to miss a few games with a pulled hamstring, the 49ers will ask even more out of Aiyuk as they try to survive a brutal schedule stretch and stay in the hunt in the tough NFC West.

Aiyuk is no doubt up for the challenge, and the "psychopath" mindset should help him raise his game as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver until Samuel returns.

