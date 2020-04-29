Brandon Aiyuk embracing challenge of remotely learning 49ers' playbook

Brandon Aiyuk is a 49er, but now comes the hard part.

Under normal circumstances, the former Arizona State receiver would report to the team facility for a rookie mini-camp followed by organized team activities (OTAs) soon after. NFL teams with returning coaches, instead, began conducting virtual OTAs this week as facilities remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leaving rookies like Aiyuk to learn a new playbook without on-field instruction.

Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme already is known as one of the most complex in the NFL, and Aiyuk admitted it's "a little bit tougher" to learn the playbook without working on the field. But the rookie receiver isn't daunted by the challenge.

"[Ultimately] it's just on us and how much time we put into it," Aiyuk said Monday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky." "We have a lot of time on our hands right now, so you can either take it as a vacation or ... pretty much just more time to look into it. You take the approach as if we still have to go out to practice tomorrow."

It probably helps Aiyuk that the 49ers have plenty of confidence in him.

Both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch admitted the 49ers considered drafting Aiyuk with the No. 13 overall pick before trading back to 14 and selecting defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Lynch said the Philadelphia Eagles passing on Aiyuk prompted the 49ers to trade up and pick the receiver, who rivaled Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb as their top-rated wideout.

With that kind of support from his superiors, it's no wonder that Aiyuk is nonplussed about getting up to speed.

