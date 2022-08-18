Brandon Aiyuk embracing 49ers' great mantra for always playing fast

Aiyuk embracing 49ers' great mantra around playing fast originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there is one thing the 49ers always strive to do, is play fast.

In speaking with reporters on Thursday following San Francisco's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk shared a simple team mantra that has helped him early on in his career.

"Through the first couple seasons here, they've always said 'just play fast and figure it out later on,' Aiyuk told reporters. "That's kind of been my mantra through this camp, just play fast and adjust to them. When you play fast, you can figure stuff out as you go, just kind of adjust. You'll always be able to figure it out when you're playing fast, but when you're going slow and things don't go your way, it just looks bad. Just playing fast and good things can happen a lot of times when you play fast."

More often than not, playing fast oftentimes leads to success out on the football field. On the off chance that it doesn't work? Well, Aiyuk and the 49ers will cross that bridge when they get there.

The 49ers have plenty of speed on both sides of the ball, so embracing this mantra should be no issue for San Francisco this season.

