Brandon Aiyuk details 'special quarterback' Trey Lance's growth in offseason

The 49ers will finally get their first extended look at Trey Lance as the starting quarterback this season.

With Jimmy Garoppolo likely being traded or cut later this summer, Lance -- by all accounts -- is expected to be San Francisco's starter.

Following the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Lance immediately got to work, preparing for the upcoming season and working out with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and newly-signed wideout Ray-Ray McCloud in Southern California in the offseason.

At the 49ers' annual "State of the Franchise" event, both Aiyuk and Jennings discussed what they've seen from the 22-year-old this offseason and how Lance has grown as a leader.

"I've seen a whole lot from him, especially since we've started this offseason program, how much he's grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys," Aiyuk said. "Yeah, we have a special quarterback."

"We had fun, we grinded all weekend," Jennings added. "I saw the same Trey that y'all saw last year. Great competitor."

Lance was on hand for voluntary workouts in May, OTAs in June and even stuck around the facility for an additional week, embracing his new leadership role as the presumptive starter.

The chemistry already is developing between Lance and key players on both offense and defense and those relationships should bode well for the second-year signal-caller once training camp begins in late July.

