Brandon Aiyuk contract is going to be so much money

The 49ers do business by waiting until the soft deadline of training camp to start ramping up contract negotiations. Doing so may be costing them some money on Brandon Aiyuk’s extension.

Just two days after Nico Collins received a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed from the Texans, Jaylen Waddle of the Dolphins got a three-year extension worth up to $84.75 million with $76 million guaranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Collins’ $52 million guaranteed was the second-most among WRs behind Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who was just over $52 million. That was very likely going to be the guaranteed number Aiyuk’s camp was circling as a ballpark figure for what the All-Pro WR would want.

Now Waddle’s $76 million guaranteed sets a new standard.

Perhaps Aiyuk will allow the guaranteed money to come in lower than Waddle, who has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and 18 touchdown catches in three NFL seasons. Aiyuk is at two 1,000-yard seasons with 25 touchdown receptions in four years. Waddle has never earned an All-Pro nod. Aiyuk was a Second-Team All-Pro last season.

This is going to get sticky for the 49ers as they try and navigate the salary cap in a reality where they’ll eventually have a quarterback making top-of-market money. However, the Dolphins have now paid two top-flight WRs to help support their QB who is also expected to get a sizable contract this offseason. Pairing good WRs with young QBs is a quality team-building strategy the 49ers should certainly be looking to employ with Aiyuk and Purdy. It’s just going to be pricier than they might have imagined going into the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire