Brandon Aiyuk busts out salsa dance after TD vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Brandon Aiyuk has all the moves.

The 49ers receiver couldn't help but bust out the salsa dance on "Monday Night Football" after breaking free from the Arizona Cardinals' defenders for a touchdown at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Two minutes into the second quarter, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spotted the 24-year-old open for a split second, slinging a pass his way.

Aiyuk snared the 7-yard pass in the end zone to give the 49ers a 6-3 lead before breaking out his version of the salsa dance, paying homage to where the game was being played.

Robbie Gould would then convert the extra point attempt to give the 49ers a four-point lead.

Described by Garoppolo as a "unique" receiver for his combination of size and speed, Aiyuk showed he is multifaceted in more ways than one Monday night.

The 49ers are hoping to continue dancing all the way to the Super Bowl, now that San Francisco's offense slowly is getting into rhythm.