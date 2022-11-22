Brandon Aiyuk apologizes after touchdown celebration goes hilariously wrong

Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.

Celebrating his second touchdown of the night, the 24-year-old then forcefully threw the football in jubilation.

Unfortunately, the ball flew and hit cameraman Nick Schebetta below the belt, eliciting a visible response from Aiyuk, seemingly immediately apologetic for his actions.

After seeing what happened, star running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle ran over to the cameraman to make sure he was OK. Aiyuk immediately went over to see if the man was all good and hugged him.

Schebetta nearly being hit in the mid-region was the least of the possible injury, considering NBC Sports Bay Area's reported that the cameraman was already working hurt due to food poisoning.

Update: Thankfully, Nick Schebetta was on the ball and moved his mid region just enough as Aiyukâ€™s throw was coming at him to avert a severe injury to his â€¦ well, you know.



Oh, and Nick was already playing hurt Monday night due to food poisoning. Give that man a game ball! https://t.co/IAEFihDKlP — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 22, 2022

Thankfully, everyone was all smiles following the unfortunate circumstances.

That said, from helping the 49ers soundly defeat the Cardinals to busting out his sweet salsa moves, Aiyuk is sure to remember this night for a long time.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast