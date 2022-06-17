Not everyone is sold on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance being able to take over as the starter this season, but San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he has no doubts.

“I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we’ve started this offseason program, how much he’s grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys,” Aiyuk said of Lance, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Yeah, we have a special quarterback.”

Aiyuk and Lance began working together early in the offseason, and Aiyuk has consistently said that Lance is impressive on the practice field. There’s no doubt about Lance’s talent for throwing the football, which is why the 49ers traded three first-round draft picks to acquire him.

Until Lance shows he can do it in games, there will be skeptics. His teammates, however, sound confident that he’s going to be ready to lead the 49ers in 2022.

Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have “a special quarterback” in Trey Lance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk