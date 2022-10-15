Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers' offense 'on a roll,' nearing breakout performance

Aiyuk, 49ers' offense 'on a roll,' nearing breakout performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It has yet to be perfect, but Brandon Aiyuk shared that the 49ers' receivers are on the brink of a breakout performance.

Between not playing in the preseason and reacquainting himself with quarterback Jimmy Garpppolo, Aiyuk believes he is just starting to reach his potential. The third-year receiver has recorded 17 catches on 27 targets for 237 receiving yards and one touchdown through five games.

“I feel like within the last two weeks it’s been a lot more comfortable, just football again,” Aiyuk said on Friday. It’s been real fun, especially to get on a roll and win football games again.”

Aiyuk spent much of the offseason working out with Trey Lance who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Getting back on the same page with Jimmy Garoppolo has taken a little time and Aiyuk sees the entire receiving group starting to get back in sync with the veteran play caller.

“Getting out there with him again, it’s been huge for all of the receivers,” Aiyuk said. “It’s a little different, route to route between Trey and Jimmy, where the ball might be, or where you’re expecting the ball to be.”

Aiyuk shared that when Garoppolo entered the game facing Seattle, the offense was able to revert back to what they had been successful at in seasons prior but to sustain consistent production takes practice. Now, with a few more weeks under their belts, the offense as a whole feels more productive.

Following the 49ers' win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5, there was a positive attitude across the board.

However, many offensive players from Deebo Samuel to Aiyuk and Garoppolo expressed their belief that they left plays, and more importantly, points out on the field. Getting those mistakes cleaned up, will be the key to getting the 49ers' offense up and running full speed ahead.

“I think everybody had some plays in the game they wish they had back,” Aiyuk said. “Personally, I feel like I left a play out there. I know everyone wants to talk to me about the ball.

“If I go out there and maximize my opportunities, throughout a full game and do what I have to do, I feel like I’m in a great spot. I feel like a lot of the guys on the team feel the same way.”

Aiyuk shared that he has yet to play a perfect game and that the receivers as a whole simply are looking to get better each week. They know that maximizing their opportunities are what will keep the team stacking wins on game days.

