Brandon Adams, Corey Thornton start again for UCF, but who will push for secondary spots?

First-year defensive coordinator Addison Williams, formerly UCF's defensive backs, fielded open competition to find the right combination in the secondary.

The Knights brought a handful of transfers and a couple of coveted freshmen into the mix. Yet, as they prepare for Thursday's season opener with Kent State, familiar faces sit atop the first official depth chart.

Three starters hold onto their places, while another valuable member of the rotation changed positions within Williams' scheme. Just one newcomer is expected to run with the first team out of the gate.

While UCF allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for 222.3 yards per game, it allowed only 15 touchdown passes. Forcing turnovers, however, proved problematic as the Knights mustered only six interceptions.

That's a key point of emphasis ahead of the Big 12 gauntlet. Here is the group tasked with taking the ball away.

UCF LINEBACKERS PREVIEW: Will transfer additions have similar impact to Jason Johnson, Walter Yates?

Nikai Martinez shifts to safety, Quadric Bullard returns from injury

Oct 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights cornerback Brandon Adams (31) blocks a pass intended for Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Austin Upshaw (23) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Adams (6-3, 180, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.)

Originally recruited by Josh Heupel's staff, Adams has been an important player in the Knights' secondary since arriving as a true freshman ahead of the 2021 season.

Adams has appeared in 26 games, making 10 starts and contributing 53 tackles with five pass breakups. He's the joint tallest scholarship player in the secondary, along with safety Jireh Wilson.

Corey Thornton (6-1, 190, Sr., Miami, Fla.)

Another mainstay on the boundary for the Knights, Thornton has started 27 games in his three seasons. Pro Football Focus selected Thornton to its All-American Athletic Conference third team after he produced a team-leading seven pass breakup, as well as 50 tackles.

Thornton might have had his best performance in 2022, making four tackles and knocking down a pair of passes in a home win over pass-happy SMU.

Quadric Bullard (6-0, 170, Sr., Dania Beach, Fla.)

Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights safety Quadric Bullard (37) scores a touchdown on a Georgia Tech fumble during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Bullard's 2022 season was cut short, and he missed spring camp due to a knee injury suffered at Memphis. Prior to that, he was an important contributor on defense and on special teams.

Bullard registered 27 tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and two touchdowns via blocked punt returns — including a go-ahead score before halftime of UCF's home win against Georgia Tech.

He hadn't gained full clearance when fall camp broke, but Bullard's presence atop the depth chart Monday should answer any questions in regards to his health status.

Nikai Martinez (5-11, 170, So., Apopka, Fla.)

Nikai Martinez moves from nickel corner to safety and will start this season for UCF.

Malzahn's first consensus four-star signee as UCF coach, Martinez moved from nickel corner to safety and earned the starting job. The Apopka native appeared in every game as a true freshman, tallying 17 solo tackles and his first career sack in a season-opening blowout of South Carolina State.

Martinez feels comfortable in just about any spot in Addison Williams' defensive scheme.

"Knowing everybody's position has put me in better position to make plays on the ball," Martinez said. "I'm being more vocal. Now that I'm at safety, I am the quarterback of the defense, so I need to make sure everyone is in the right (spot)."

DeJordan Mask (6-1, 180, 5th, Texarkana, Ark.)

Texas State transfer DeJordan Mask has impressed during spring ball and could be in line to start at safety.

The lone newcomer to crack the top of the depth chart, Texas State transfer Mask will have the first shot at holding down the renamed 'STAR' position, a hybrid nickel safety/corner.

Mask is a true veteran, suiting up for 45 games over four years at Texas State, with no fewer than 10 in any season. He's coming off his most impactful campaign, making 42 tackles and a career-high three interceptions.

Henderson twins, Braeden Marshall lead secondary youth movement

Decorian Patterson (6-0, 193, RSr., Leesburg, Fla.)

Sep 10, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders cornerback Decorian Patterson (33) makes a fourth quarter interception at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Given UCF's desire to create more turnovers, there are few better players it could have plucked from the portal than Patterson.

Patterson tied for the FBS lead with seven interceptions at Middle Tennessee last season. He shined in the Blue Raiders' shocking upset of Miami, snagging a pick, breaking up two more passes and leading the defense with eight solo tackles.

Voted an All-Conference USA honorable mention, Patterson healed up after suffering an ankle injury while making the last of his seven picks against San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl. He decided in April to transfer to UCF, arrived in the summer and should push for playing time as he becomes more familiar with his new system.

"He's a guy that can make plays on the ball. The biggest thing with him, with him coming in the summer from the mental standpoint, he's been a bit behind," Williams said. "But he's working his tail off. He's making sure he is doing what he needs to do to put himself in position."

Ja'Cari Henderson (6-0, 165, RFr., Sanford, Fla.)

The Henderson twins were viewed as pivotal players for UCF's Big 12 future when they committed in late October of 2021. Ja'Cari appeared in four games, retaining an extra year of eligibility, and had three tackles with a PBU in the Military Bowl loss to Duke.

Henderson recorded three interceptions over his last two varsity seasons at Seminole High School, where he helped the Seminoles win the 2020 Class 8A state title.

Fred Davis (6-1, 200, Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.)

Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II (2) tackles Furman Paladins wide receiver Kelton Gunn (11) with linebacker Keith Maguire (30) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, September 10, 2022.

A former top-100 national recruit and MaxPreps All-American at Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy, Davis logged 507 snaps in parts of three seasons for Clemson. He totaled 34 tackles (1½ for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery for the Tigers.

In 2022, Davis started Clemson's first four games, and missed the last six due to an ankle injury.

Jireh Wilson (6-3, 219, 5th, Jacksonville, N.C.)

Jireh Wilson earned AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors for East Carolina last season when he had an interception and a fumble recovery against UCF.

With 49 games under his belt, Wilson is the most seasoned player in UCF's secondary. He showed the Knights exactly what he could do as an opponent last year, earning AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors with three tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery for East Carolina in a home win.

Wilson started 23 games for the Pirates, including seven last year, and was credited with 190 tackles, 16 TFLs, six sacks and 14 pass breakups.

Demari Henderson (6-0, 160, So., Sanford, Fla.)

Henderson capped a busy true freshman season (11 appearances) with his first career start, against Duke. He collected 12 tackles, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries and was listed second-string most of the way.

He's listed behind Martinez on the depth chart, but it would not be a surprise to see those players on the field at the same time given their physical differences.

Braeden Marshall (5-10, 175, Fr., Lake Mary, Fla.)

UCF fended off late interest from Auburn to keep Marshall in its 2023 signing class, and Williams has big plans for the nickel corner. There was buzz that he might start right away, though he is behind Mask at the outset.

Marshall made 42 tackles as a senior at Lake Mary, and earned all-state recognition as a junior with three interceptions. He trained extensively during his high school days with former Knights cornerback Drico Johnson.

William Wells (6-2, 185, Jr., West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back William Wells (25) runs the ball against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF beat out Syracuse, Washington State, Florida Atlantic and others for Wells after his senior year at Suncoast, and the safety has appeared in 19 games to date. He has made 11 tackles (eight solo) with two TFLs and one sack.

Wells is listed alongside Demari Henderson as a co-second string safety on the Knights' Week 1 depth chart.

Jarvis Ware provides significant starting experience at safety

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs the ball past UCF Knights defensive back Jarvis Ware (24) during the first quarter at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Jarvis Ware (6-1, 190, 5th, Apopka, Fla.)

Jason Duclona (6-1, 170, Fr., Estero, Fla.)

Ja'Maric Morris (6-2, 205, RSr., Timmonsville, S.C.)

Daniel McCullon (5-10, 205, RJr., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

R.D. Cooper (6-2, 185, Sr., Fort Myers, Fla.)

Terrell Jackson (6-1, 170, So., Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nicholas Antoine (6-4, 190, RFr., Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Hudson Gibbs (5-9, 185, Fr., Winter Park, Fla.)

Though squeezed on the depth chart, Ware started six times for UCF last season and had 41 tackles and four pass breakups. The Wekiva grad, who missed all of 2021 due to injury, should be a valuable depth piece.

Duclona and Morris were both signed in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Duclona, flipped away from Rutgers, played both sides of the ball at Estero. Morris picked off five passes last year at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, returning two for touchdowns.

Gibbs, a preferred walk-on, is the son of UCF defensive backs coach David Gibbs.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: Adams, Thornton return to head DB depth chart