Brandin Podziemski shows support for Trayce Jackson-Davis

Brandin Podziemski has been named to the 2024 All-Rookie first team. The Golden State Warriors guard enjoyed a solid debut season, playing in 74 games and averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from deep. However, Podziemski wasn’t the only rookie to impress for Steve Kerr’s squad.

Following his selection, Podziemski took X to share his belief that Trayce Jackson-Davis’ omission from the All-Rookie First Team was a snub. The rookie big man emerged as a major part of Golden State’s rotation toward the end of the season. Jackson-Davis developed a fearsome partnership with Draymond Green.

Both Podziemski and Jackson-Davis are expected to have big sophomore seasons. Kerr has shown faith in both young talents. They project to be part of the Warriors’ future core alongside Jonathan Kuminga. Podziemski’s selection to the All-Rookie team is a testament to the work he put in since entering he league. He has received praise from multiple veteran teammates throughout the season.

Nevertheless, Podziemski and Jackson-Davis must raise the bar next season. More will be expected of them, especially if they want to cement themselves as part of the franchise’s long-term future.

