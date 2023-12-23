Brandin Podziemski with a 2 Pt vs. Washington Wizards
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.
Behind Matthew Stafford's unique arm talent, Sean McVay's willingness to evolve and some good drafting on Days 2 and 3, the Super Bowl champions of two years ago are on their way to proving last season was just a blip.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
The fantasy football semifinals in many leagues kick off on Thursday night with the Saints-Rams matchup. Antonio Losada breaks the game down from every angle.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.