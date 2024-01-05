Brandin Podziemski with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets
Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets, 01/04/2024
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
With injuries and/or suspensions impacting NBA teams, here are five players worth grabbing off the waiver wire to give your fantasy roster a lift.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
Alan Bowman played at both Texas Tech and Michigan before landing at Oklahoma State.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Since the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal was revealed, Michigan has gone 7-0, including victories over three top-10 teams.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered two thrilling semifinals, but the rest of bowl season was marred by opt-outs.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Senior Football Analyst and the greatest flag football quarterback in Canada Seth Galina to cover the funniest stories from NFL Week 17 and decide how confident they are in each playoff team and their quarterback. Charles and Seth cover David Tepper tossing a drink on a fan after the most recent Carolina Panthers loss, the massive blown call on Saturday night which could have huge implications for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers quietly benching Kenny Pickett in favor of Mason Rudolph. Later, the duo move on discussing each playoff team and how confident they are in the team as a whole and their quarterback. Charles and Seth go back and forth on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.