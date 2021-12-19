Brandin Echols pick-six brings Jets even with Dolphins

The Jets offense has done nothing in the second half of Sunday’s game in Miami, but their defense has put some points on the board.

Cornerback Brandin Echols jumped a pass intended for tight end Hunter Long and returned the interception 20 yards for a touchdown. Eddy Pineiro’s extra point made it 24-24 with 7:45 left to play in the game.

The score ended a run of 17 straight points by the Dolphins, who seemed to have the game firmly in hand after Zach Sieler stripped Zach Wilson on a sack and Emmanuel Ogbah recovered. The Dolphins opted not to go for it on fourth-and-one at midfield on the ensuing drive and a fake punt went nowhere when the snap went off upback Clayton Fejedelem‘s hands.

The Jets couldn’t do anything with the gift on offense, but Echols has made things interesting again in Miami.

