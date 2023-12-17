Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore are expected to play for Cowboys

Several Cowboys players were dealing with illnesses this week and some of them wound up with questionable designations on the team's final injury report ahead of their road game in Buffalo.

That group includes wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Cooks missed practice on Thursday and Friday while Gilmore did not practice at all this week.

According to multiple reports, Cooks will play and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gilmore will also be in the lineup as the Cowboys try to push their winning streak to six games.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is also questionable due to illness while safety Malik Hooker has the designation due to an ankle injury.