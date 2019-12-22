Brandin Cooks scores second touchdown of the season as Rams lead 7-3

Brandin Cooks hadn’t scored since Week Two. He had a 2-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the Rams’ victory over the Saints.

He hadn’t scored since.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cooks, who has never had fewer than three touchdowns in a season, ended his scoreless streak on the Rams’ first drive Saturday night.

He caught a 10-yard pass from Jared Goff for a 7-0 lead over the 49ers.

The Rams faced no third downs, going 75 yards in seven plays as Goff went 4-for-4 for 66 yards and a touchdown.

But Richie James returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to the Los Angeles 18 before Nick Scott made the tackle. The 49ers, though, couldn’t cash in with a touchdown.

Robbie Gould kicked a 26-yard field goal to pull the 49ers to within 7-3.