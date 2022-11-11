Texans receiver Brandin Cooks remained limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable to play Sunday against the Giants.

Cooks was excused from practice Tuesday and Wednesday last week and did not play against the Eagles last Thursday night. He returned to the team last Friday, but he did not return to practice until Thursday when he was questionable.

During his media availability Thursday, Cooks admitted his frustration with not being traded before the deadline.

The Texans engaged in trade talks with multiple teams, including the Cowboys, but his $18 million in guarantees for 2023 proved a roadblock.

Cooks has 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games, with no 100-yard games this season.

The Texans ruled out linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring). They list defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), receiver Nico Collins (groin) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) as questionable.

Reeves-Maybin had a full practice Friday, while Collins and Collins were limited.

Running back Dameon Pierce (chest/shoulder) returned to full participation and is good to go.

Brandin Cooks questionable for Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk