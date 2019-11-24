Brandin Cooks is off the injury report

Four weeks after suffering his fourth concussion since Super Bowl LII, receiver Brandin Cooks will return to action.

Cooks, who sustained his latest head injury on October 27 in London during a win over the Bengals, has exited the final injury report for the week. He’ll play on Monday night against the Ravens.

The Rams otherwise have few injuries. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) and cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) are out. Linebacker Natrez Patrick (illness) is questionable.

Two other Rams appeared on the injury report with illnesses — punter Johnny Hekker and receiver Josh Reynolds — but both are good to go. Receiver Robert Woods, a surprise deactivation last week for personal reasons, does not appear on the report. However, the Rams have not committed to Woods playing.