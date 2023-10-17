Brandin Cooks joins Taylor Bisciotti for on-field interview after Cowboys' win vs. Chargers
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks joins Taylor Bisciotti for an on-field interview after the Dallas Cowboys' win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Troy Aikman knows his memes, especially one about himself.
