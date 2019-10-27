Brandin Cooks heads to locker room after hit to head

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks took yet another scary hit to the head.

He has left the game, headed to the locker room for evaluation of a concussion.

The Rams list him as questionable to return.

Cooks briefly secured a pass from Jared Goff, but safety Jessie Bates III appeared to lower his head to initiate contact and caught Cooks with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Cooks lost the ball on the way to the ground.

Bates was not penalized on the play, but it would not be surprising for the NFL to fine him this week.

Cooks has a history of concussions. His most recent before Sunday came during a Week Five loss to the Seahawks. He was cleared from concussion protocol before Week Six.

The Rams have an early 3-0 lead on the Bengals, having settled for a field goal after reaching the Cincinnati 5-yard line.