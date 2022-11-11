Brandin Cooks frustrated with Texans' struggles after trade deadline: ‘I want to win’

Brandin Cooks is still frustrated.

The Houston Texans wide receiver, who many expected would be traded before the transactional deadline earlier this month, confirmed what many had gathered from his tweet.

He’s unhappy with how things are going in Houston.

“For me personally, I just at the end of the day want to win and compete now,” he said, via ESPN. “That’s been my thought process.”

That’s not happening with the Texans.

Houston enters Sunday’s game with the New York Giants 1-6-1 on the season. The Texans have lost three straight, including last week’s 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooks didn’t play in that matchup due to personal reasons. He will play Sunday.

The Texans opted not to move Cooks before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. He sent out a tweet just after that moment passed, which appeared to slam the Texans.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” he wrote. “Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line playing with my career.”

He didn’t say what the “lies” were on Thursday.

"I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that's not the case," Cooks said, via ESPN. "That's what's going on. That's the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense ... That's some of it, but like I said, as far as going into depth, I'm going to keep that internal."

Cooks has a team-high 354 receiving yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions this season, his third with the Texans. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $39.7 million extension with the team this past offseason.

"How I'm feeling right now, take it day by day process," Cooks said, via ESPN. "I'm here now, for the time being, and as far as everything else getting worked out, we will keep that internal."