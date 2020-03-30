Brandin Cooks could be on the move again

Brandin Cooks was drafted with a first-round pick by the Saints in 2014, traded for a first-round pick to the Patriots in 2017 and traded to the Rams for a first-round pick in 2018. Now Cooks could get traded again — if the Rams can find a team willing to pay the right price.

Peter King explores the possibility of a Cooks trade in today’s Football Morning in America, with Philadelphia, Green Bay, Oakland and Washington listed as potential landing spots.

The Rams likely wouldn’t land a first-round pick in exchange for Cooks, but a second-round pick is a possibility.

Cooks raised eyebrows on Friday when he tweeted “Free me,” although in a later tweet he suggested that he meant from quarantine, not from the Rams.

The 26-year-old Cooks is coming off a disappointing season in which he caught a career-low 42 passes.

