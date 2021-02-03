Brandin Cooks has a blunt defense for Bill Belichick’s coaching style

Playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is difficult, at times. However, former Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks wasn’t going to complain about the challenging work environment in New England.

For his part, Cooks was extremely valuable in his short stint with the Patriots. He caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2017 season. He was a weapon for New England, and ultimately played at a high level during his time here.

Speaking on the Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria show on Tuesday, Cooks indicated that it wasn’t too hard to play in New England.

“Not at all,” Cooks said when asked if he found it difficult to play for the Patriots. “I have to say that’s one of my favorite places that I’ve ever played. Especially when you’re winning, how is it hard to play there? I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Belichick and, at the time, Tom [Brady] and Josh McDaniels. I think if it’s too hard for you, that must mean you don’t like to work hard. Now, you grind — don’t get me wrong — but there’s fun in that as well.”

That’s certainly a ringing endorsement, especially in comparison to comments made by former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola earlier in the week. At the very least, Belichick has somebody in his corner.

Related