Branden Carlson: Utah ‘going in the right direction’ after upset win over No. 4 Arizona
Utah student-athlete Branden Carlson joins Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Ted Robinson after the Runnin Utes' victory over No. 4 Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.