Branden Carlson: Physicality helped Utah snap losing streak in victory vs. WSU

Inside ND Sports

To survive the Tigers (12-8, 4-4 ACC), it was all about Notre Dame sophomore guard Olivia Miles, who is suddenly carrying the Irish offense on her back, and a sticky, well-schooled defense that forced a stunning 29 turnovers. With guards Dara Mabrey (10.3 points a game) and Sonia Citron (13.9 points) suddenly in scoring funks, and usually steady hand Maddy Westbeld (72.7 free throw shooter) unable to put away an opponent at the line late in the game, they needed all those turnovers. Against Clemson, it was Miles’ 20 points on 7-for-18 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals as head coach Niele Ivey needed her on the court for 39 minutes.