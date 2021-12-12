Branden Carlson emphasizes team play behind Utah’s bounce-back victory over Manhattan

Pac-12 Networks’ Krista Blunk and Joe Cravens speak with student-athlete Branden Carlson following Utah men’s basketball 96-62 victory over Manhattan on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Salt Lake City. Carlson finishes with 13 points, four assists and two blocks to help the Utes improve to 7-3 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.