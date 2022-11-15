Branden Carlson drops career-high 26 points as Utah downs Idaho State

Utah men's basketball defeats Idaho State by a final score of 70-58 on Monday, Nov. 14 in Salt Lake City. Senior center Branden Carlson finishes with a career-high 26 points as the Runnin' Utes improve to 3-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.