Associated Press

On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Arsenal is still in the driver's seat after a 0-0 draw at home to third-place Newcastle that pushed Mikel Arteta's team eight points clear of Manchester City, whose game in hand is against Chelsea on Thursday.