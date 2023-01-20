Branden Carlson’s career-high 28 points lead Utah past Washington State

Utah men's basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 77-63 on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Salt Lake City. The Runnin' Utes improve to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play, while the Cougars drop to 9-11 overall and 4-5 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.