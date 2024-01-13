Advertisement

What brand of potato chips are most eaten in the United States?

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Chip or crisp, tasty all the same

(USA TODAY)
It’s hard to beat the snack that is potato chips. Quick, plenty of variety, and most-importantly, tasty. One brand has a stranglehold on the market in the United States, but of the choices, which is the most popular? Here are the most-consumed chips in the U.S. according to U.S. Census data via Statista:

Lay's Classic

Getty
Number of consumers per year (2020): 163.93 million

Lay's wavy

Lay’s/Facebook
Consumers: 60.94 million

Ruffles

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ruffles )
Consumers: 55.84 million

Pringles

USAT photo
Consumers: 53.76 million

Kettle

USAT photo
Consumers: 48.1 million

Lay's Baked

Lay’s
Consumers: 45.36 million

Cape Cod

USAT photo
Consumers: 31.59 million

Utz

AP
Consumers: 20.51 million

Wise

Wise
Consumers: 14.76 million

Herr's

Consumers: 11.78 million

Jay's

Jay’s
Consumers: 9.23 million

Krunchers

Consumers: 6.28 million

Store brands

USAT photo
Consumers: 56.93 million

Story originally appeared on List Wire