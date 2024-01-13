What brand of potato chips are most eaten in the United States?

Chip or crisp, tasty all the same

(USA TODAY)

It’s hard to beat the snack that is potato chips. Quick, plenty of variety, and most-importantly, tasty. One brand has a stranglehold on the market in the United States, but of the choices, which is the most popular? Here are the most-consumed chips in the U.S. according to U.S. Census data via Statista:

Lay's Classic

Number of consumers per year (2020): 163.93 million

Lay's wavy

Consumers: 60.94 million

Ruffles

Consumers: 55.84 million

Pringles

Consumers: 53.76 million

Kettle

Consumers: 48.1 million

Lay's Baked

Consumers: 45.36 million

Cape Cod

Consumers: 31.59 million

Utz

Consumers: 20.51 million

Wise

Consumers: 14.76 million

Herr's

Consumers: 11.78 million

Jay's

Consumers: 9.23 million

Krunchers

Consumers: 6.28 million

Store brands

Consumers: 56.93 million

Story originally appeared on List Wire