What brand of potato chips are most eaten in the United States?
Chip or crisp, tasty all the same
It’s hard to beat the snack that is potato chips. Quick, plenty of variety, and most-importantly, tasty. One brand has a stranglehold on the market in the United States, but of the choices, which is the most popular? Here are the most-consumed chips in the U.S. according to U.S. Census data via Statista:
Lay's Classic
Number of consumers per year (2020): 163.93 million
Lay's wavy
Consumers: 60.94 million
Ruffles
Consumers: 55.84 million
Pringles
Consumers: 53.76 million
Kettle
Consumers: 48.1 million
Lay's Baked
Consumers: 45.36 million
Cape Cod
Consumers: 31.59 million
Utz
Consumers: 20.51 million
Wise
Consumers: 14.76 million
Herr's
Consumers: 11.78 million
Jay's
Consumers: 9.23 million
Krunchers
Consumers: 6.28 million
Store brands
Consumers: 56.93 million